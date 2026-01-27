Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 27 January

On the evening of January 27, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian territory using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukrainian military is taking measures to repel the air threat and protect its airspace.

Watch more: Drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban: reports of fire at oil refinery. VIDEO

Movement of strike UAVs:

At 18:12 - UAV in the area of Makoshine (Chernihiv region), heading southeast towards the Sumy region.

At 18:43 - UAV from the Kharkiv region heading for the Sumy region (Okhtyrka district).

At 19:19 - UAV in the Kharkiv region, flying south past Staryi Saltiv.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!