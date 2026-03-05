Russians attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region: electric locomotive driver and his assistant wounded
Russia continues to deliberately attack Ukraine's civilian logistics infrastructure, including railways and shipping.
This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region
As noted, this morning the enemy attacked the railway infrastructure in the Dnipro region. While a freight train was moving, a UAV hit an electric locomotive.
"The engineer and his assistant were injured and promptly provided with medical assistance," the report said.
Strike on a merchant ship
In addition, yesterday a Russian strike drone hit a civilian merchant ship that was leaving a Ukrainian port and moving through a maritime corridor. One crew member was injured and received medical attention.
Attack on the railway in Odesa region
Also yesterday evening, enemy drones struck a railway station in the Odesa region. Several carriages were damaged, but there were no casualties.
"Russia's attacks on transport infrastructure and shipping are a continuation of terror against civilian logistics and an attempt to undermine Ukraine's economy and global food security," the ministry said.
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