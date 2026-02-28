Enemy attacked railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region: train driver was injured. PHOTO

At night, the enemy attacked one of the stations in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Engineer injured

As noted, the train driver was injured as a result of the strike on the electric locomotive. He was given all the necessary medical assistance and is in stable condition. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. Emergency services are quickly dealing with the aftermath.

See more: Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in four regions: locomotives were damaged, - Kuleba. PHOTOS

Train traffic remains stable

"This is another attempt by Russia to disrupt civilian logistics. The enemy is systematically attacking the infrastructure that ensures movement, evacuation, and supply throughout the country. Despite this, train traffic remains stable and is running on schedule. The railway continues to operate, providing connections even in conditions of constant threats," the minister added.