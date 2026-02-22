Enemy attacked railway infrastructure in four regions: locomotives were damaged, - Kuleba. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 February, Russian troops attacked Ukraine's civilian and critical infrastructure with drones and missiles, damaging railway infrastructure.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The capital and the Kyiv region are under massive attack. Unfortunately, there is one fatality. Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. There are wounded. Energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged," the statement said.

Damage to civilian buildings has also been reported in the Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and other regions.

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Railway infrastructure

In addition, the enemy struck railway infrastructure in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Two locomotives were damaged. Train traffic was not interrupted.

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Elimination of consequences

It is noted that the relevant services and repair crews are already dealing with the consequences of the attacks.

"Russia is deliberately terrorising the civilian population and life support systems. Our task is to ensure the resilience and continuous operation of infrastructure despite any attacks," Kuleba stressed.