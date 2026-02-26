Russians attacked railway infrastructure in three regions, hit children’s railway in Kharkiv region
On the night of February 26, Russian troops struck railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions, as well as hitting the territory of a children's railway in the Kharkiv region.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiш Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, Russia again carried out a massive combined attack with drones and missiles on Ukrainian cities and communities during the night.
Critical and civil infrastructure
The enemy's targets include critical and civilian infrastructure. The regions of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and its region, Kryvyi Rih, Poltava, and Donetsk were under attack.
In the Zaporizhzhia region, one person was killed, and others were injured as a result of enemy attacks. In Zaporizhzhia, heat supply has been temporarily suspended in part of the city due to a power outage. Backup power sources are being used.
Railway infrastructure
According to Kuleba, the enemy has again attacked railway infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.
In addition, at night, a UAV struck the territory of a children's railway in the Kharkiv region. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
"The aggressor deliberately targets facilities that are essential to people's daily lives – heating, lighting, water, and transport. This is deliberate terror against the civilian population," the minister stressed.
Recovery
He added that all relevant services are working on site. The restoration and stabilization of systems is ongoing.
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