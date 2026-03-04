Russian forces struck train in Mykolaiv region with drone: employee of Ukrainian Railways was wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked an empty train in the Mykolaiv region, which had arrived for technical maintenance, with a drone.

This was reportedby Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Unfortunately, one UZ employee was injured. He was provided with all the necessary medical assistance. Yesterday evening, the Russian Federation attempted to attack a passenger train travelling from Dnipro to Kovel with a drone.



Railway workers quickly implemented safety protocols: they stopped the train and evacuated passengers as a precaution. As a result, the enemy UAV hit a few metres from the locomotive," the statement said.



No one was injured. When the threat was over, the train continued on its way.





The SES reported that the fire was extinguished by rescuers and the fire brigade on duty at the "Ukrzaliznytsia" railway station.















See more: Enemy attacked railway station in Dnipropetrovsk region: train driver was injured. PHOTO

What preceded this?

It was reported that on the morning of 4 March, Russian occupiers struck a transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with"Shaheds".

On 2 March, the Russians struck an electric train in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, killing one man and injuring others.

Read: Russia launched 149 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces neutralised 129 targets. INFOGRAPHIC