Russian forces strike electric train in Dnipropetrovsk region with drone: one man killed. PHOTO

The occupiers attacked one of the carriages of a suburban train in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to Kuleba, the train was in motion at the time.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones. According to preliminary information, seven passengers were injured.



The locomotive crew immediately stopped the train. Passengers were evacuated and given first aid. Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, railway workers and a paramedic from the nearest stations and depot arrived at the scene quickly," he said.

The victims have been hospitalised for further medical treatment.

Further transportation of all passengers to their destinations is being organised.





Read more: Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih district: Man killed, 7 injured, including 2 children (updated)

What preceded it?

On 2 February, Russian occupiers struck the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one man. Seven people are known to have been injured, including two children.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged