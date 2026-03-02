Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih district: Man killed, 9 injured, including 2 children (updated)

During the day on March 2, 2026, the enemy attacked the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are injured people.

This was reported on Telegram by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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First details

It is noted that the Russians struck the transport infrastructure.

"A fire broke out. Preliminary reports indicate that four people were injured. One of the victims is in extremely critical condition," the statement says.

All emergency services are working at the scene. They are providing assistance to people and handling the aftermath of the attack.

No further information is available at this time.

Later, it became known that a man who had sustained injuries died in hospital.

Seven people were injured. They include two children — a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Five of the injured remain hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

Read more: Enemy strikes Kryvyi Rih: enterprise damaged

Updated information

Later, it became known that nine people had been wounded as a result of the enemy attack on the Kryvyi Rih district.

Five people remain in hospital. Two have already undergone surgery. Most of the people have shrapnel wounds and concussions. All are receiving the necessary medical care.

It is also noted that the man who died as a result of this attack was 75 years old.