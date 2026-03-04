Enemy struck transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with "shaheds". Kim warns against publishing video showing consequences of attack

Today, March 4, in the morning, Russian troops attacked a transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Mykolaiv

"Mykolaiv. As a result of shahed attack, transport infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out. A man suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. All services are working," he said.

"I consider the actions of public figures who posted the consequences of the attack in almost real time to be aiding the enemy. Appropriate measures will be taken," Kim added.

See more: Day in the Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and 12 settlements under attack, 12 victims. PHOTO

It should be added that videos and photos are currently being actively shared on social media, allegedly showing the aftermath of the Russian strike on a passenger train in Mykolaiv. For security reasons, Censor.NET is not publishing them until official information about the consequences is available.