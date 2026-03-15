Russia attacked bus, post office and train in Sumy region: three people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. Shostka, the Berezivka and the Verkhnia Syrovatka districts have come under fire. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attacked the Shostka district with drones. A city bus was near the impact site.

A 64-year-old driver was injured in the attack. He was given the necessary medical assistance and did not require hospitalisation. The passengers were unharmed.

Residential buildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged.

Read more: Russians struck passenger train near Sumy with drone

The Russians struck the Berezivka district with a guided aerial bomb. The post office building was damaged.

Two women, aged 55 and 66, were injured. They are in the hospital, where medics are providing the necessary care.





In the Verkhnosyrovatska community, the enemy attacked a commuter train with a strike UAV.

A fire broke out as a result of the attack. No one was injured. Passengers are safe.



