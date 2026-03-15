ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6662 visitors online
News Photo UAVs attack on the Sumy region
1 355 1

Russia attacked bus, post office and train in Sumy region: three people were injured. PHOTOS

Russian troops have attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. Shostka, the Berezivka and the Verkhnia Syrovatka districts have come under fire. Three people were injured as a result of the attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

  •  The enemy attacked the Shostka district with drones. A city bus was near the impact site.

A 64-year-old driver was injured in the attack. He was given the necessary medical assistance and did not require hospitalisation. The passengers were unharmed.

Residential buildings and civilian vehicles were also damaged.

Read more: Russians struck passenger train near Sumy with drone

  • The Russians struck the Berezivka district with a guided aerial bomb. The post office building was damaged.

Two women, aged 55 and 66, were injured. They are in the hospital, where medics are providing the necessary care.

In Shostka, a bus driver was injured; in the Berezivska community, two women were injured
In Shostka, a bus driver was injured; in the Berezivska community, two women were injured

A fire broke out as a result of the attack. No one was injured. Passengers are safe.

A commuter train caught fire in the Verkhnosyrovatska community following a drone strike
A commuter train caught fire in the Verkhnosyrovatska community following a drone strike

Author: 

shoot out (17652) Sumy region (1846)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 