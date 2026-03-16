Enemy attacked Mykolaiv with drones: educational institution and houses were damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 16 March 2026, Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv with strike drones.

This was reported on the city’s Telegram channel by Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What are the consequences?

As noted, the attack damaged an educational institution, as well as nearby apartment blocks.

"The district administration is already on site and assessing the damage. We will begin to deal with the aftermath of the attack. The most important thing for us is that there are no casualties or injuries," added the city’s mayor.

See more: Russians attack Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: three injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

No further information regarding the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: UAV attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings damaged, fire extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS