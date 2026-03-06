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Russians attack Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: three injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Today, 6 March, Russian forces struck Mykolaiv with Shahed drones, leaving people injured.
Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitalii Kim said this, Censor.NET reports.
Injured in the strike
It is noted that three men aged 19, 23, and 42 were injured in the Shahed drone attack on the city. Two of the victims were hospitalized, while the third was treated on site.
Aftermath of the attack
A private house was reported damaged.
The State Emergency Service (SES) said that the roof of a private residential house was damaged as a result of the attack. An outbuilding, a gas pipe and debris caught fire.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze. In addition, pyrotechnic and chemical units of the SES inspected the strike site.
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