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UAV attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings damaged, fire extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
Mykolaiv was again attacked by Russian drones: this time, a residential area was targeted. The shelling caused a fire in a two-storey building, and a combat unit of a UAV was found on the territory of a private household.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.
- A two-storey residential building caught fire at one of the locations. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
- At the second location, the remains of the UAV with a warhead fell on the territory of a private household. Pyrotechnicians and chemists from the State Emergency Service inspected the yard. The ammunition was seized.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties this time," the SES said.
We will remind you that on the morning of 4 March, Russian troops attacked an empty train in the Mykolaiv region, which had arrived for technical maintenance, with a drone.
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