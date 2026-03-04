UAV attack on Mykolaiv: residential buildings damaged, fire extinguished, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv was again attacked by Russian drones: this time, a residential area was targeted. The shelling caused a fire in a two-storey building, and a combat unit of a UAV was found on the territory of a private household.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

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A two-storey residential building caught fire at one of the locations. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

At the second location, the remains of the UAV with a warhead fell on the territory of a private household. Pyrotechnicians and chemists from the State Emergency Service inspected the yard. The ammunition was seized.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties this time," the SES said.

Read more: Enemy struck transport infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with "shaheds". Kim threatened for publishing video showing consequences of attack

















We will remind you that on the morning of 4 March, Russian troops attacked an empty train in the Mykolaiv region, which had arrived for technical maintenance, with a drone.