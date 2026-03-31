Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts of region attacked, casualties reported. PHOTOS
The enemy has attacked the Kryvyi Rih district, the Nikopol district and the Synelnykove district more than 30 times using drones and artillery. There are casualties, and buildings and infrastructure have been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.
Nikopol district
Nikopol itself, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, came under attack. The enemy attacked the district with FPV and MLRS.
Four apartment blocks, two shops, agricultural and industrial enterprises, lorries, three private houses, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.
As a result of yesterday’s attacks, another 46-year-old man was injured, and a kindergarten and another apartment block were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district – the communities of Zelenodolsk, Karpivka and Apostolivka. A five-storey building caught fire. Three more apartment blocks were damaged. Infrastructure was also destroyed.
Two men, aged 55 and 23, were injured as a result of the UAV attack in the Zelenodolsk community.
Enterprises, apartment blocks, private homes and shops were damaged. An outbuilding was destroyed.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Dubovyky and Ukrainka communities. A private house has been destroyed.
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