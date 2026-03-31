Shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: three districts of region attacked, casualties reported. PHOTOS

The enemy has attacked the Kryvyi Rih district, the Nikopol district and the Synelnykove district more than 30 times using drones and artillery. There are casualties, and buildings and infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Nikopol itself, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, came under attack. The enemy attacked the district with FPV and MLRS.

Four apartment blocks, two shops, agricultural and industrial enterprises, lorries, three private houses, an outbuilding, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

As a result of yesterday’s attacks, another 46-year-old man was injured, and a kindergarten and another apartment block were damaged.















Read more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times: one person has died and 12 have been wounded, two of whom are in serious condition. PHOTO

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih district – the communities of Zelenodolsk, Karpivka and Apostolivka. A five-storey building caught fire. Three more apartment blocks were damaged. Infrastructure was also destroyed.

Two men, aged 55 and 23, were injured as a result of the UAV attack in the Zelenodolsk community.

Enterprises, apartment blocks, private homes and shops were damaged. An outbuilding was destroyed.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Dubovyky and Ukrainka communities. A private house has been destroyed.

See more: Enemy struck Nikopol: 8 people wounded. PHOTO