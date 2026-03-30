Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 70 times: one person has died and 12 have been wounded, two of whom are in serious condition. PHOTO
Throughout the day, Russian forces launched nearly 70 attacks on the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the enemy targeted the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Pokrovka. A secondary school, apartment blocks, private houses, shops, a workshop and cars were damaged.
In the Pokrovske community, a 65-year-old man was killed, and two men aged 55 and 62 were injured.
In Nikopol, eight people were injured in an enemy attack. Men aged 45 and 54 have been hospitalised in a serious condition. In the Myrivska community, a 73-year-old woman was injured. She has been admitted to the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.
Kryvyi Rih district
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians targeted the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevka communities. Homes and a solar panel were damaged there. A 68-year-old man was injured. He is in the hospital in a condition described as moderate.
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