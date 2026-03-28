Explosions are being heard again in Kryvyi Rih: fifth attack in 24 hours

The enemy continues to launch massive drone strikes on Kryvyi Rih. Several UAVs remain over the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Kryvyi Rih. The fifth drone attack in 24 hours.

"Explosions. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. There are four more shaheds over the city," the message reads.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)

What happened before?

On the evening of March 27, Russian forces attacked industrial and energy infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih. Strikes were also reported in residential areas.

The enemy struck the city again overnight. An industrial facility was hit. Two people were killed in the attack.

Early this morning, the Russian military once again attacked Kryvyi Rih’s industrial and energy infrastructure.