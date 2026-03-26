Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, Air Force says (updated)

Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:00 p.m., launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aircraft targeting the Zaporizhzhia region were reported.

At 5:24 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft launched guided aerial bombs targeting the Donetsk region.

At 5:44 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the Dnipropetrovsk region heading toward Synelnykove.

At 5:48 p.m., in the Poltava region, a UAV was passing near Zinkiv, heading south.

Updated information

At 7:23 p.m., a UAV was spotted in the northern Zaporizhzhia region heading toward Novomykolaivka.

At 7:24 p.m., an enemy UAV was reported near the city of Chernihiv.

Updated information

At 8:33 p.m., enemy UAVs were spotted in the Kharkiv region moving from the north in a southerly direction.

At 8:40 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft activity was reported in the north-eastern and eastern directions. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 8:50 p.m., guided aerial bombs were launched at the Sumy region.

At 8:58 p.m., enemy UAVs were spotted near Balakliia from the east.

Updated information

At 9:26 p.m., enemy tactical aircraft activity was reported in the south-eastern and eastern directions. There is a threat of aerial weapons being used against frontline regions.

At 10:02 p.m., enemy UAVs were heading toward Pivdenne/Ochakiv from the Black Sea.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

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