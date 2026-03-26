Russia strikes transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, injuring one woman
Today, 26 March, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, leaving one woman injured.
This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
"The enemy attacked transport infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured," the statement said.
It is noted that the information is being clarified.
Background
At 7:24, the Air Force reported an enemy UAV in the area of the city of Chernihiv.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password