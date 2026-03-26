ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10399 visitors online
News Shelling of Chernihiv region
1 935 1

Russia strikes transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, injuring one woman

shelling of the Chernihiv region

Today, 26 March, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, leaving one woman injured.

This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy attacked transport infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured," the statement said.

It is noted that the information is being clarified.

See more: Russians attacked agricultural enterprise in Chernihiv region with "Geran" UAVs: cowshed was on fire. PHOTOS

Background

At 7:24, the Air Force reported an enemy UAV in the area of the city of Chernihiv.

Read more: Blackout in Chernihiv and region: 430 thousand subscribers lost power

Author: 

shoot out (17812) Chernihiv (245) Chernihiv region (496) Chernihivskyy district (143)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 