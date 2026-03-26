Russia strikes transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, injuring one woman

Today, 26 March, Russian forces struck transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, leaving one woman injured.

This was reported by Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

"The enemy attacked transport infrastructure. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured," the statement said.

It is noted that the information is being clarified.

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Background

At 7:24, the Air Force reported an enemy UAV in the area of the city of Chernihiv.

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