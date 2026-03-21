Blackout in Chernihiv and region: 430 thousand subscribers lost power

On the morning of March 21, Chernihiv was left completely without power as a result of Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure. Power outages are also being reported throughout the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of the Chernihiv City Council.

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"Chernihiv has been completely cut off from power as a result of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure (facilities within the region)," the statement reads.

It is noted that all critical and social infrastructure facilities are switching to alternative power sources.

It was previously reported that the enemy launched strikes on an energy facility in the Nizhyn district.

As a result of the strike, 430,000 customers in the Nizhyn, Pryluky, and Chernihiv districts lost power. Utility workers have already begun emergency repair work.

See more: Russian forces attacked railway line in Chernihiv region: there are casualties. PHOTO

Trolleybuses have stopped running in Chernihiv

The Department of Transportation, Transport Infrastructure, and Communications has announced that, due to a power outage, all trolleybus routes except Route 11 are temporarily suspended today.

Trolleybus service will resume once the situation stabilizes.

Train delays

Due to a power outage in the overhead contact system, a number of trains are delayed in the Chernihiv region, according to Ukrzaliznytsia



The trains in question are:

No. 6301 Nizhyn – Chernihiv;

No. 6449 Konotop – Nizhyn;

No. 6302 Chernihiv – Nizhyn;

No. 6452 Nizhyn – Konotop;

No. 886 Slavutych – Kyiv-Volynskyi;

No. 6101 Putivl – Konotop;

No. 6541 Krolevets – Konotop.

Train No. 6907 from Nizhyn to Kyiv is departing from Sichovykh Striltsiv Station with a 57-minute delay;

No. 6903 Nizhyn – Kyiv-Volynskyi is running 25 minutes late;

Train No. 6905 from Nizhyn to Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi was delayed by 30 minutes for safety reasons. It is now on its way.

"Please listen carefully to railway staff and station announcements and take care to ensure your safety," Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

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