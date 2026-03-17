Russian drone attacks building in Chernihiv region housing district prosecutor’s office and TCR and SS – media

Russian occupiers struck a building in the Chernihiv region with a drone. The building houses a district prosecutor’s office and a District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

At around 11:40 a.m., a Russian drone hit the two-story building where staff of the district prosecutor’s office and the District TCR and SS are based.

The strike damaged the facade, window glazing, and the roof of the building.

No information about casualties has been reported.

See more: Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv region border: court, shops and power lines damaged. PHOTOS