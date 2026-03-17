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Russian drone attacks building in Chernihiv region housing district prosecutor’s office and TCR and SS – media
Russian occupiers struck a building in the Chernihiv region with a drone. The building houses a district prosecutor’s office and a District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).
This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET informs.
Details
At around 11:40 a.m., a Russian drone hit the two-story building where staff of the district prosecutor’s office and the District TCR and SS are based.
The strike damaged the facade, window glazing, and the roof of the building.
No information about casualties has been reported.
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