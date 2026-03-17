Russian troops shelled the Chernihiv region border: court, shops and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 16 March 2026, the enemy attacked border communities in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Snovsk District

A district court, an agricultural enterprise, residential buildings and an energy facility were damaged by strikes from attack drones.

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: soldier killed, people and infrastructure affected. PHOTO

Strike on Novhorod-Siverskyi

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy struck shops in Novhorod-Siverskyi with "geran" missiles overnight. A fire broke out at the impact site. The fire was extinguished by emergency services. Nearby houses and power lines were damaged. Nearly two hundred households are without electricity. There are disruptions to the gas supply.

Firefighters were working at the sites of the strikes.

Read more: Enemy drone exploded near checkpoint outside Chernihiv: one soldier and five others have been killed, and police officer has been injured (updated)













Read more: Russian forces struck Synelnykivskyi district: two dead, seven wounded. Houses destroyed. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

It was previously reported that on the evening of 16 March, Russian drones continued to attack Ukrainian cities.

In particular, the enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: eight people were injured.

According to the Air Force, 154 enemy UAVs out of 178 were neutralised, with hits recorded at 12 locations.

Read more: Russian drone attacked the centre of Novhorod-Siverskyi: targeted library and residential buildings. PHOTO