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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones, — Air Force (updated)
On the evening of March 16, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movement of enemy drones
At 6:53 p.m. – Reports were received of enemy drones in the area:
- A group of UAVs from the Sumy region to the Poltava region (Myrhorod District).
- A UAV in the Black Sea, heading south toward the Odesa region.
- A group of UAVs in the Black Sea, heading toward Chornomorsk.
At 7:08 p.m. – A UAV heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
Updated information
- At 8:15 p.m.—UAVs towards Kharkiv from the south.
- At 8:29 p.m.—The Air Force of the AFU reports the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern direction and the threat of the use of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.
Updated information
- At 8:53 p.m.—KAB launches in Dnipropetrovsk region.
- At 9:13 p.m.—KAB launches in Sumy region.
- At 9:14 p.m.—Threat of enemy strike UAVs in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
- At 9:22 p.m.—KAB launches in Kharkiv region.
Updated information
At 10:46 p.m. – Threat of enemy attack drones in the Kyiv region.
During an air raid alert, stay in a safe place!
We previously reported that law enforcement officials in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland discovered debris from an unidentified flying object.
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