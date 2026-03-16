Drone operators of NGU’s Spartan brigade smashed 3 Russian tanks to pieces in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops from the Spartan brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed Russian tanks in the Pokrovsk direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, the enemy armour was spotted by the brigade’s aerial reconnaissance unit while monitoring enemy positions.

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After the coordinates of the targets were confirmed, strike drone operators carried out the strikes.

As a result of the precision strikes, three of the occupiers’ tanks were destroyed.

The enemy attempted to hide one of them inside a building, but this did not prevent the Ukrainian military from detecting and striking the vehicle.

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