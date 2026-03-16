UAV units of 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 27 pieces of occupiers’ equipment on approaches to Kostiantynivka. VIDEO
Intense fighting is ongoing on the approaches to Kostiantynivka. Russian troops are trying to break through to the city and establish logistical routes for a further offensive.
According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the Spalakh unit, Kurt&Company, the 2nd Mechanised Battalion Libertas, and the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) are operating actively in the Kostiantynivka direction.
Ukrainian troops are delivering systematic strikes on enemy equipment, destroying tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, light vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.
The drone strikes are aimed primarily at disrupting the enemy’s attempts to supply frontline units with equipment and resources.
Each destroyed transport or combat vehicle makes it harder for Russian troops to prepare new attacks and prevents them from advancing toward the city.
Ukrainian units continue to hold the line and systematically destroy enemy equipment, halting its advance in this direction.
In particular, the footage shows the destruction of:
- 3 armoured vehicles;
- 1 tank;
- 18 vehicles;
- 5 unmanned ground vehicles.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password