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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Drone operators
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Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed mortar, ammunition depots and occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO

Border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade have struck at the logistics and artillery of Russian forces in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops also identified and struck a launch site for Russian FPV drones.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

  • 2 vehicles;

  • 2 field ammunition depots;

  • 1 mortar;

  • 2 enemy shelters.

Ukrainian defenders have shared footage of the combat operations on social media.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Punk group" of 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated 12 occupiers and struck self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Read more: Enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and launcher of S-400 "Triumph" air defense system were hit, - General Staff

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Russian Army (12047) State Border Patrol (1527) border guard (309) elimination (7486) drones (4797)
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