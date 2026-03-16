Border guards of "Steel Border" destroyed mortar, ammunition depots and occupiers’ equipment. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Steel Border" brigade have struck at the logistics and artillery of Russian forces in the Northern Slobozhanskyi sector.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops also identified and struck a launch site for Russian FPV drones.
In particular, the following were destroyed:
-
2 vehicles;
-
2 field ammunition depots;
-
1 mortar;
-
2 enemy shelters.
Ukrainian defenders have shared footage of the combat operations on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password