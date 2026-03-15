Drone operators from "Punk group" of 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated 12 occupiers and struck self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion, ‘Punk Group’, eliminated 12 Russian occupiers during combat operations using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops also struck two self-propelled artillery units, a ground robot and enemy communications antennas.

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Footage shows the destruction of Russian troops in wooded areas, on roads, and alongside their equipment.

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