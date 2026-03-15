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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone operators
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Drone operators from "Punk group" of 3rd Assault Brigade eliminated 12 occupiers and struck self-propelled gun. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 3rd Assault Brigade’s 2nd Mechanised Battalion, ‘Punk Group’, eliminated 12 Russian occupiers during combat operations using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops also struck two self-propelled artillery units, a ground robot and enemy communications antennas.

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Footage shows the destruction of Russian troops in wooded areas, on roads, and alongside their equipment.

Watch more: Strike UAV from 33rd Assault Regiment eliminated drunken occupier who was wandering in field. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12047) elimination (7481) drones (4791) Third Army Corps (88)
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