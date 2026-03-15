5 369 13
Strike UAV from 33rd Assault Regiment eliminated drunken occupier who was wandering in field. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier, apparently under the influence of alcohol, wandering through a Ukrainian field.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy was spotted by soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment within their area of responsibility.
After the occupier attempted to shoot down a drone, an attack drone delivered a precision strike, resulting in the Russian soldier being neutralised.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password