Strike UAV from 33rd Assault Regiment eliminated drunken occupier who was wandering in field. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian soldier, apparently under the influence of alcohol, wandering through a Ukrainian field.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy was spotted by soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment within their area of responsibility.

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After the occupier attempted to shoot down a drone, an attack drone delivered a precision strike, resulting in the Russian soldier being neutralised.

Read more: General Staff reports that Russian troop concentrations, artillery and logistics facilities in occupied territory have been struck