General Staff reports that Russian troop concentrations, artillery and logistics facilities in occupied territory have been struck

On the night of March 13, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes against military targets belonging to the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

Strikes against Russian military personnel

In particular, as noted, strikes targeted an area where enemy forces were concentrated near Novomykolaivka (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region), as well as an artillery piece at a firing position near Zelene (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).

In addition, strikes have been confirmed against an area where enemy forces were concentrated near Shakhtarsk, as well as against a logistics depot near Berdiansk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,277,620 people (+860 per day), 11,773 tanks, 38,369 artillery systems, 24,202 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Strike on the maintenance unit and warehouse

Among other targets, an enemy repair unit and a logistics depot in the Andriivka area (temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region) were struck.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

In addition, it has been further confirmed that five enemy vehicles were destroyed as a result of the strike on March 11 against an ammunition depot in the Shyroka Balka area (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region).

"Systematic strikes against areas where enemy personnel, artillery, and military logistics facilities are concentrated significantly reduce the enemy's ability to conduct combat operations and support its troops," the General Staff emphasizes.

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