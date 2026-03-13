Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,277,620 people (+860 per day), 11,773 tanks, 38,369 artillery systems, 24,202 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,277,620 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Losses of the Russian army
Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 13, 2026, are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,277,620 (+860) persons
tanks – 11,773 (+7) units
armored combat vehicles – 24,202 (+5) units
artillery systems – 38,369 (+50) units
MLRS – 1,685 (+4) units
air defense systems – 1,331 (+2) units
aircraft – 435 (+0) units
helicopters – 349 (+0) units
UAVs of operational and tactical level – 175,139 (+2,071) units
cruise missiles – 4,403 (+0) units
ships/boats – 31 (+0) units
submarines – 2 (+0) units
automotive equipment and tankers – 83,223 (+189) units
special equipment – 4,088 (+0) units.
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