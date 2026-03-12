122 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: enemy most active in Huliaipole direction – General Staff
A total of 122 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.
The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminating its personnel and wearing down the combat potential of the occupiers through systematic fire strikes.
This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.
Enemy shelling
The enemy launched 54 air strikes and dropped 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,151 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,821 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.
Situation in the north
In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice today and carried out 88 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.
Fighting in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units once toward the settlement of Zybine.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times toward the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.
Fighting in the east
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled seven occupier attacks toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman and Drobysheve.
In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried six times to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near the settlements of Yampil and Platonivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive operations.
In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 20 assaults on the positions of our defenders toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and near Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Three assault actions are ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, 28 occupiers were killed and 13 were wounded in this direction today; four pieces of special equipment and one electronic warfare system were destroyed; one tank, four vehicles and two more pieces of special equipment were damaged, along with an enemy UAV control point and 14 personnel shelters. A total of 207 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.
Situation in the south
- In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried five times to improve their position by attacking near Rybne, Berezove and Novohryhorivka. Two attacks are ongoing. Pokrovske, Pidhavrylivka, Orly, Nove Pole and Samiilivka came under enemy air strikes.
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In the Huliaipole direction, 24 occupier attacks took place near Huliaipole, Myrne, Zelene, and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy carried out air strikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Rivne, Novoukrainka, Liubytske, Novoselivka and Rizdvianka. One combat engagement is ongoing.
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In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack toward Prymorske and also launched an air strike on Tavriiske.
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In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, but launched an air strike on the settlement of Odradokamianka.
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No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.
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