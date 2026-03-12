122 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: enemy most active in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

A total of 122 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminating its personnel and wearing down the combat potential of the occupiers through systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched 54 air strikes and dropped 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,151 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,821 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Read more: S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice today and carried out 88 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our units once toward the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times toward the settlements of Podoly and Hlushkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,276,760 people (+780 per day), 11,766 tanks, 38,319 artillery systems, 24,197 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled seven occupier attacks toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried six times to advance toward Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and near the settlements of Yampil and Platonivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 20 assaults on the positions of our defenders toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and near Pleshchiivka and Rusyn Yar. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Three assault actions are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 28 occupiers were killed and 13 were wounded in this direction today; four pieces of special equipment and one electronic warfare system were destroyed; one tank, four vehicles and two more pieces of special equipment were damaged, along with an enemy UAV control point and 14 personnel shelters. A total of 207 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: 113 combat engagements take place on front: enemy is active in three directions, General Staff says

Situation in the south