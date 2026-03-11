113 combat engagements take place on front: enemy is active in three directions, General Staff says

A total of 113 combat engagements have taken place on the front since the beginning of Wednesday, 11 March. The Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminate its personnel and wear down its combat potential through systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 68 airstrikes and dropped 194 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,711 kamikaze drones and launched 29,361 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault today. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropped ten guided bombs, and fired 103 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three times using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Oil depots, warehouses, Buk-M1 air defence systems and command post of Russian forces in temporarily occupied territories have been hit

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near the village of Prylipka once.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six occupier attacks near Drobysheve and Cherneshchyna.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried five times to advance toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 21 assaults today on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok and Sofiivka. Fighting is ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defence Forces have repelled 20 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne and Novoplatonivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 40 occupiers were eliminated and 21 wounded in this direction today; two vehicles and three pieces of special equipment were destroyed. A total of 175 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position by attacking in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda and Dobropillia. In addition, Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi and Pysantsi came under airstrikes.

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Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 19 occupier attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove and Myrne. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shyroke, Charivne and Dolynka. Six combat engagements are ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out no attacks.

In the Prydniprovske direction, one combat engagement took place. The settlement of Malokaterynivka came under an airstrike.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation were recorded.

Read more: 120 combat engagements recorded on front, most in Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says