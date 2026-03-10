120 combat engagements recorded on front, most in Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions, General Staff says

A total of 120 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminate its personnel and degrade the occupiers’ combat potential by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 69 air strikes and dropped 192 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,229 kamikaze drones and launched 2,896 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy today carried out 92 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including three using MLRS. It also launched three air strikes, using 11 guided aerial bombs.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy twice assaulted the positions of our units near the settlements of Zybyne and Vovchanski Khutory. One enemy assault is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times near Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

Watch more: Defense Forces hit microelectronics plant in Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles: Russian fatalities reported. VIDEO

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three occupier attacks near Drobysheve and Stavky. One assault is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried seven times to advance toward Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Dronivka, Platonivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor carried out no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 19 assaults on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, Rusyn Yar and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Novopavlivka. One assault is ongoing.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked 48 times, most heavily in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

According to preliminary estimates, 55 occupiers were taken out and 15 were wounded in this direction today; one enemy shelter, an ammunition depot, an artillery system, a tank, and two vehicles were destroyed; 62 shelters, four UAV control points, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems, and three enemy vehicles were damaged. A total of 281 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried three times to improve their position by attacking near Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 occupiers` attacks took place near the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske, Myrne, Hirke and Sviatopetrivka.

Four attacks are ongoing. In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked near Shcherbaky and Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

Read more: Almost entire territory of Dnipropetrovsk region has been liberated from enemy, with only three settlements remaining to be completed, - Komarenko, head of the General Staff’s department