Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked 48 times, most heavily in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has already reached 48.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on March 9, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements came under attack in the Sumy region: Kucherivka, Shalyhyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Ulanove, Budky and Khodyne. In Chernihiv region: Yasna Poliana, Orlynivka, Kostobobriv and Senkivka.

Read more: Fuel depots, EW station, UAV control center, and enemy artillery in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 65 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, two of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of the village of Zybyne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy advanced four times toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Almost entire territory of Dnipropetrovsk region has been liberated from enemy, with only three settlements remaining to be completed, - Komarenko, head of the General Staff’s department

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the invaders to advance toward Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on our positions toward Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakitne. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 11 offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 11 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Novopavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,274,990 people (+950 per day), 11,758 tanks, 38,202 artillery systems, 24,174 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat operations in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched two assaults toward Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One attack is ongoing. In addition, Ivanivka and Pokrovske came under airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Zarichne, Varvarivka, Luhivske and Myrne. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Novoselivka, Charivne and Dolynka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked toward Shcherbaky and Pavlivka. The area of Blakytne came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy attempts to improve its position were observed.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear. Join the Defense Forces! The fight continues!" the General Staff stressed.

Read more: 47 combat engagements took place on front. Enemy most active in three directions – General Staff