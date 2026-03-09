47 combat engagements took place on front. Enemy most active in three directions – General Staff

The number of attacks by the Russian aggressor on the front since the beginning of the day has reached 47. The Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the most intense.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the frontline situation as of 4 p.m. on 9 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukrainian territory

The enemy is shelling border areas.

Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Bichivsk, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Neskuchne, Korenok, Novoivanivka, Budky and Iskryskivshchyna came under attack.

The enemy also shelled Liskivshchyna, Senkivka, Zarichchia and Yasna Poliana in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropping eight guided bombs, and launched 72 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Defence Forces regained control of up to 435 kilometres of territory in south, — Zelenskyy

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice toward the settlement of Lyman. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to the General Staff, no enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk direction.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times toward Riznykivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,273,290 people (+930 per day), 11,742 tanks, 38,059 artillery systems, 24,157 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 12 attempts to push our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka, as well as toward Novooleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia and Nove Zaporizhzhia. Enemy airstrikes hit Havrylivka and Orly.

Combat operations in the east

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks took place near Myrne, Luhivske and toward Zaliznychne and Olenokostiantynivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 11 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke and Charivne.

Read more: Defense Forces struck enemy ammunition depot in TOT of Donetsk region and command post in Huliaipole area – General Staff

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place toward Prymorske. Veselianka and Prymorske came under airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

Read more: 56 combat engagements recorded at frontline, most in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, General Staff says