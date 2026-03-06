56 combat engagements recorded at frontline, most in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions, General Staff says

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor has reached 56.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 6 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Strikes on Ukraine

The enemy is shelling border areas.

Today, the settlements of Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Prohres, Pavlivka and Novovasylivka in the Sumy region came under attack.

The enemy also shelled Bleshnia and Kryvusha in the Chernihiv region.

Situation in the north

Two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 51 attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the start of war - about 1,271,350 people (+950 per day), 11,734 tanks, 37,960 artillery systems, 24,148 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian occupiers twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Vilcha and Shevyakivka.

In the Kupiansk directions, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks toward Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Derylove, Kolodiazi, and toward the settlements of Stepove, Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked once toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Predtechyne. One battle is still ongoing.

Read more: 56 enemy attacks since start of day: 16 in Huliaipole direction, 14 each in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka – General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 13 times to push our troops out of their positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and Novopidhorodne, and toward the settlement of Bilytske.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once toward Verbove. The settlements of Pokrovske, Kolomiitsi, and Oleksandrivka came under enemy air strikes.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 attacks took place in the area of Myrne and toward Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled nine attacks. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Hirske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place near Stepnohirsk. Air strikes hit Komyshuvakha and Vese­lianka.

Read more: Ammunition depot in TOT Donetsk region and UAV control center in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

According to the General Staff, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.