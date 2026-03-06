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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since the start of war - about 1,271,350 people (+950 per day), 11,734 tanks, 37,960 artillery systems, 24,148 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,271,350 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 6, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,271,350 (+950) individuals
  • tanks – 11,734 (+7) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,148 (+6) units
  • artillery systems – 37,960 (+45) units
  • MLRS – 1,669 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,320 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 349 (+1) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 159,990 (+1,609) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,384 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 30 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers – 81,642 (+208) units
  • special equipment – 4,080 (+1) units.

Read more: 117 engagements on front since start of day: enemy presses in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

Втрати росіяни на ранок 6 березня

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Russian Army (12014) Armed Forces HQ (5242) liquidation (3082) elimination (7460)
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