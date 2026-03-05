117 engagements on front since start of day: enemy presses in Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

A total of 117 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day on 5 March. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, kill personnel, and wear down its combat potential by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, dropped 142 guided aerial bombs, used 4,653 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,543 attacks on settlements and the positions of our troops.

North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike today, dropped three aerial bombs, and carried out 115 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including five using MLRS (multiple launch rocket systems).

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,270,400 people (+980 per day), 11,727 tanks, 37,915 artillery systems, 24,142 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi direction at this time.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Podoly.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled six occupier attacks toward the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted five times to advance near the settlement of Zakytne and toward Yampil and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 18 assaults on the positions of our defenders today in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka.

Read more: 56 enemy attacks since start of day: 16 in Huliaipole direction, 14 each in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne and Filiia, and toward Bilitske, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 63 occupiers were eliminated and 23 wounded in this direction today. One artillery system and four pieces of special equipment were destroyed. Three tanks, two artillery systems, one vehicle, an electronic warfare system and 58 enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 192 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched four assaults in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, 22 engagements took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelene and Myrne and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka and Staroukrainka. Three engagements are ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three engagements with the enemy took place near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. The settlements of Rozumivka, Veselianka and Yurkivka were hit by enemy airstrikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Read more: AFU scale up military innovations: robotic platforms and drone countermeasures systems