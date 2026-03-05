56 enemy attacks since start of day: 16 in Huliaipole direction, 14 each in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the Russian aggressor has reached 56.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
Shelling
The enemy is shelling border areas. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Bachivsk, Bezsalivka, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Kysla Dubyna, Budky, Khodyne, Kharkivka, Korenok, Esman, Novovasylivka, Yastrubshchyna, Volfyne, and Neskuchne were affected. The enemy also shelled Kostobobriv in the Chernihiv region.
Situation in the north
In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropping three guided bombs, and carried out 76 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including five with multiple launch rocket systems.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the South Slobozhanskyi and Kupiansk directions at this time.
Situation in the east
- In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve, and Lyman.
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In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked twice, in the areas of Yampil and Platonivka.
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In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.
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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 14 offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka.
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In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to push our warriors from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, and Novomykolaivka and toward the settlements of Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka, and Novopavlivka. Two attacks are ongoing.
Situation in the south
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novohryhorivka and Krasnohirskе.
In the Huliaipole direction, 16 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zelenе, and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Staroukrainka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 14 attacks. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, and Varvarivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, one combat clash occurred near Stepnohirsk.
In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.
"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far," the General Staff added.
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