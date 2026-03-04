106 combat engagements since start of day: enemy actively assaulted in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

A total of 106 combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, destroying personnel and exhausting its combat potential by delivering systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike using three missiles and 52 airstrikes, dropping 122 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,031 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,551 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

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Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 91 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas today, including one using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs). It launched four airstrikes using 11 guided aerial bombs (KABs). In total, two combat engagements occurred in these directions.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units once near the settlement of Hrafske. No assault actions are currently being recorded.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

Read more: More than 40 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: Russians attack most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Stavky, Drobysheve and Zarichne. I

n the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted five times to advance toward Dronivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 14 assaults today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka. One enemy assault is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Chervonyi Lyman. Three attempts by the occupiers to improve their positions are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 49 occupiers were eliminated and 14 wounded in this direction today. Four vehicles and one artillery system were destroyed, and seven enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 91 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,269,500 people (+980 per day), 11,723 tanks, 37,874 artillery systems, 24,135 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attempted six times to improve their positions, attacking in the areas of Ivanivka, Andriivka–Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka and toward Zelenyi Hai, Krasnohirskyi and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks near Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne and Myrne. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out no attacks.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

"No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far," the General Staff said.