More than 40 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: Russians attack most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 48.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.
Shelling
Shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the following settlements came under attack: Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Korenok, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Manukhivka, and Sosnivka.
Situation in the North
In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops and launched two airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs. Two combat engagements were recorded.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Hrafske. No attempts by the enemy to advance are currently observed.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice advanced toward Pishchane and Kurylivka.
Situation in the East
- In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.
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In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted three times to advance on the positions of our troops toward Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.
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In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.
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In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
- In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 10 times to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Chervonyi Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.
Situation in the South
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched four attacks toward Ivanivka, Andriivka–Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and toward Zelenyi Hai. One combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, Oleksandrohrad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, and Pysantsi were hit by airstrikes.
In the Huliaipole direction, 12 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrne. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.
In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers attacked in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.
In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Enemy attempts to advance are not observed.
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