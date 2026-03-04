More than 40 combat engagements on frontline since start of day: Russians attack most actively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 48.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press center of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling

Shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the following settlements came under attack: Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Korenok, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Manukhivka, and Sosnivka.

See more: 123 combat engagements have taken place on front: enemy used nearly 4,000 kamikaze drones, General Staff says

Situation in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 80 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops and launched two airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs. Two combat engagements were recorded.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Hrafske. No attempts by the enemy to advance are currently observed.



In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice advanced toward Pishchane and Kurylivka.

Read more: Enemy attempted to break through border in direction of Zybyne and Kruhle in Kharkiv region, - Defense Forces

Situation in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers attempted three times to advance on the positions of our troops toward Dronivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked three times toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bondarne, and Mykolaivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted 10 times to push our troops from their positions in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, and toward Chervonyi Lyman. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,269,500 people (+980 per day), 11,723 tanks, 37,874 artillery systems, 24,135 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the South

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched four attacks toward Ivanivka, Andriivka–Klevtsove, Novohryhorivka, and toward Zelenyi Hai. One combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, Oleksandrohrad, Havrylivka, Kolomyitsi, and Pysantsi were hit by airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 12 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Myrne. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Rivne, Huliaipilske, and Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers attacked in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Enemy attempts to advance are not observed.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian radar systems and military infrastructure in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories – General Staff