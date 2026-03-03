123 combat engagements have taken place on front: enemy used nearly 4,000 kamikaze drones, General Staff says

A total of 123 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

The Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminating its personnel and exhausting its combat potential through systematic fire strikes.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched one missile strike, using one missile, carried out 46 airstrikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, deployed 3,678 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,330 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out three air strikes today, dropped nine aerial bombs, and fired 131 times on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four times using MLRS.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the direction of the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times toward Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

Read more: Defense Forces hit Russian radar systems and military infrastructure in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks toward the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance eight times in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka and toward Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 14 assaults today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar and toward Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and toward Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today. One antenna, two vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, one electronic warfare system and two enemy personnel shelters were destroyed. A tank, an artillery system, four quad bikes and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 179 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: More than 40 engagements since start of day: enemy attacks in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched nine offensives toward the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, Vorone and Zlahoda. Vyshneve and Pysantsi were hit by enemy airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 21 attacks took place in the area of Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, Zelene and Tsvitkove. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhna Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Zelena Dibrova and Hirke. Three engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, two clashes with the enemy occurred near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

No significant changes in the situation have been observed in other directions at this time.

Read more: "Sheskharis" oil terminal and Russian Navy base in Novorossiysk have been hit, - General Staff of AFU