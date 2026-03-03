More than 40 engagements since start of day: enemy attacks in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

The aggressor’s attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory continue. In certain sectors of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on it.

Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 42.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the General Staff press center.

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Shelling

The enemy is shelling border areas. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Sukhodil, Volfyne, Esman, Rohizne, and Starykove were affected.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped three aerial bombs, and conducted 90 shelling attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, four of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,268,520 people (+790 per day), 11,718 tanks, 37,842 artillery systems, 24,131 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, one enemy attack is currently ongoing toward the settlement of Zybynе.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked three times toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of Zakytne and Platonivka and toward Riznykivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers carried out nine offensive actions in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried nine times to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novooleksandrivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: More than 50 combat engagements since beginning of day: 19 attacks repelled in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched three attacks toward the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, and Zlahoda. Two engagements are ongoing. Airstrikes were carried out on Vyshneve and Pysantsi.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, and Huliaipilske. One engagement is ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, one engagement took place near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Read more: AFU must do everything to ensure buffer zone with Russia in Kharkiv direction is on Russian side – Zelenskyy

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently taking place. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.