AFU must do everything to ensure buffer zone with Russia in Kharkiv direction is on Russian side – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s military must do everything to ensure that the buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine in the direction of the Kharkiv region lies on the Russian side.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press briefing on 3 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Buffer zone

Then, according to him, enemy artillery will not be able to reach Ukrainian cities.

"Modern air defense systems, including Patriot, are effective against aerial bombs. If there are more such systems, Russian aviation will not be able to use guided aerial bombs with impunity against Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, or Kherson," the president explained.

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Protecting the energy sector

Zelenskyy also said that there is no universal solution for protecting Ukraine from Russian attacks. According to him, it is impossible to move the entire energy infrastructure underground, but strategic energy supply and water supply facilities are being reinforced to the maximum extent possible.

As for countering long-range weapons, the president noted that physical protection, air defense, and interceptors play a key role.

"As for protection, there is a comprehensive plan. I will not discuss which facilities will be where, how they are being protected, what kind of physical protection is being used, or the different levels of that physical protection. But all of this is not merely declared and all of it has been specifically set out in the plan and approved during a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

Some facilities are difficult to protect because of their scale, because they are very large. In such cases, the only way to strengthen protection is through air defense systems and electronic warfare systems. We are working on this. This is also part of that plan," the Ukrainian leader said.

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