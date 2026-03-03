Ukraine’s accession in 2027 is benchmark for Zelenskyy, not for Brussels, — European Commission

The European Union cannot set a date for Ukraine's accession.

This was stated by the chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Paula Pinho, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Details

The spokesperson commented on President Zelenskyy's statement that in a few days Ukraine will be technically ready to open all six clusters of negotiations on EU accession.

"We have taken note of President Zelenskyy's statement and commitment. We know very well how committed he is to the enlargement process and negotiations," she said.

At the same time, spokesperson Markus Lambert noted that the European Commission remains firmly committed to promoting Ukraine's accession to the European Union and supporting rapid progress on key reforms.

Despite Russia's war of aggression, Ukraine also remains firmly committed to its path towards EU membership, having successfully completed the screening process and made progress on key reforms, as clearly outlined in our latest enlargement report. and that is why we welcome the completion of the bilateral screening in record time and recall the European Commission's assessment that all six clusters are now ready to be opened," he stressed.

According to Lambert, the decision now lies in the hands of the member states.

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Admission in 2027

Spokesperson Pinyu also commented on whether the EU is prepared to support the idea of setting a date for Ukraine's accession, specifically 2027, as part of a potential peace agreement.

"We cannot use this as our own benchmark. This is the Ukrainian president's benchmark, not ours. For our part, we are committed to doing everything possible to help Ukraine move forward in this process, because it is indeed doing a tremendous job under extremely difficult conditions," she replied.

In conclusion, the spokeswoman said that a country at war "needs to be supported."