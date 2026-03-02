Belgium’s detention of tanker belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" is sign that EU is serious, — European Commission spokeswoman

The European Union is serious about countering Russia's "shadow fleet," as evidenced by Belgium's detention of the oil tanker Ethera with the help of France.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," this was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Gipper during a conversation with journalists.

The EU is serious about this

Yes, the EU has stated that it is determined to continue fighting against Russia's "shadow fleet."

"This (the detention of a Russian tanker by Belgium) – ed.) sends a clear and unambiguous signal that we are serious about countering the 'shadow fleet' and closing every loophole that Russia tries to exploit," said Hiper.

Sanctions against ships of the "shadow fleet"

The spokesperson reminded that the EU had received the consent of foreign ministers on the possibility of imposing sanctions against ships of the "shadow fleet" on a permanent basis, without waiting for the approval of new sanctions packages against Russia.

"Of course, the sanctions are working, our measures are effective," she stressed.

Hipper also said that since October 20, 2025, the EU has appointed a coordinator for "shadow fleet" issues, who maintains close contact with member states.

"So what we are doing now is sending a very strong signal that we are taking action to stop Russia's ability to finance this aggressive war against Ukraine," she added.

Read more: Sybiha on Belgium’s arrest of Russian tanker: We call on all partners to follow this example

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the Belgian and French military took control of a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet". The ship is being escorted to Zeebrugge for arrest.

On Sunday, March 2, the Belgian federal prosecutor's office announced the opening of an investigation into the oil tanker Ethera to examine possible violations of Belgian maritime law.

The Russian Federation's shadow fleet: what is known?

As of early 2026, the fight against Russia's "shadow fleet" has moved into a phase of active economic and sanctions pressure. Here are the key facts:

The "shadow fleet" is a network of over 1,000 tankers (mostly outdated) with opaque ownership structures that Russia uses to export oil in circumvention of the G7 price cap ($60 per barrel). These vessels often sail under "false flags" (Cameroon, Gabon, Palau, etc.) and do not have Western insurance.

Sanctions and pressure: