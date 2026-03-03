Defense Forces hit Russian radar systems and military infrastructure in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

As part of efforts to reduce the military-economic and air defense potential of the Russian aggressor, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out a series of strikes on targets in temporarily occupied territories.

The General Staff said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Results of the strikes

The following were hit:

a radar station belonging to an S-300 surface-to-air missile system (Tytarivka, temporarily occupied Luhansk region);

the Sopka-2 air target detection radar station and the 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar station in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Read more: Radar station and other facilities and concentrations of occupying personnel hit in temporarily occupied territories and in Russia – General Staff

Russian UAV command post

The Defense Forces also struck the location of a repair unit from a separate motorized rifle brigade (Zachativka, temporarily occupied Donetsk region), as well as enemy UAV command posts near the settlements of Rodynske and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

The systematic destruction of radar stations and UAV command posts weakens the enemy’s ability to control airspace, coordinate drones, and provide cover for its forces.

Watch more: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed Russian "Kasta" radar station in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO