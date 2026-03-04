Enemy attempted to break through border in direction of Zybyne and Kruhle in Kharkiv region, - Defense Forces

Over the past day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to breach the Ukrainian state border and attack our positions in the direction of Zybyne and Kruhle in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation.

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Attempt to break through the border and defeat assault groups

As noted, our units inflicted fire damage on the occupiers' assault groups.

In the Velykoburlutskyi direction, the invaders continue to build up their forces to resume offensive operations.

Read more: 123 combat engagements have taken place on front: enemy used nearly 4,000 kamikaze drones, General Staff says

Fighting in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions: attacks repelled

In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to break through our defenses in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

Read more: AFU must do everything to ensure buffer zone with Russia in Kharkiv direction is on Russian side – Zelenskyy