Enemy attempted to break through border in direction of Zybyne and Kruhle in Kharkiv region, - Defense Forces
Over the past day, in the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to breach the Ukrainian state border and attack our positions in the direction of Zybyne and Kruhle in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation.
Attempt to break through the border and defeat assault groups
As noted, our units inflicted fire damage on the occupiers' assault groups.
In the Velykoburlutskyi direction, the invaders continue to build up their forces to resume offensive operations.
Fighting in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions: attacks repelled
In the Kupiansk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attempted to break through our defenses in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman.
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