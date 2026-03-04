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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,269,500 people (+980 per day), 11,723 tanks, 37,874 artillery systems, 24,135 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian UAZ upside down near Kupiansk

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,269,500 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 4, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,269,500 (+980) individuals
  • tanks - 11,723 (+5) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 24,135 (+4) units
  • artillery systems - 37,874 (+32) units
  • MLRS – 1,667 (+2) units
  • air defense systems – 1,319 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 348 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 156,431 (+1,733) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,384 (+0) units
  • ships/boats - 30 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tankers - 81,224 (+232) units
  • special equipment - 4,078 (+2) units.

Watch more: In sector of 7th Air Assault Corps, effectiveness of counter-battery warfare increased by more than 50%. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

Read more: 123 combat engagements have taken place on front: enemy used nearly 4,000 kamikaze drones, General Staff says

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Russian Army (11988) Armed Forces HQ (5235) liquidation (3077)
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