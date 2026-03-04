Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,269,500 people (+980 per day), 11,723 tanks, 37,874 artillery systems, 24,135 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,269,500 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 4, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,269,500 (+980) individuals

tanks - 11,723 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles - 24,135 (+4) units

artillery systems - 37,874 (+32) units

MLRS – 1,667 (+2) units

air defense systems – 1,319 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 348 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 156,431 (+1,733) units

cruise missiles - 4,384 (+0) units

ships/boats - 30 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tankers - 81,224 (+232) units

special equipment - 4,078 (+2) units.

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"The data is being updated", - the General Staff added.

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