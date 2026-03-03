The effectiveness of counter-battery warfare in the sector of the 7th Air Assault Corps rapid response force has increased by more than 50%.

As reported by Censor.NET, loss statistics indicate that during February in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, Ukrainian troops significantly increased the rate of hitting and destroying enemy artillery equipment.

In particular, 38 enemy guns and mortars were hit last month, compared with 25 units in January.

The footage shows one of the series of enemy equipment destructions carried out by fighters of the 7th Air Assault Corps.

What contributed to the AFU’s performance

Improved weather conditions. Better visibility allowed aerial reconnaissance units to detect concealed enemy positions more effectively.

Control of approaches. More enemy equipment was destroyed on distant approaches and directly in the southern part of Pokrovsk.

Clear coordination between reconnaissance and strike assets.

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