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Reconnaissance groups of 132nd Battalion broke through Russian Federation’s line of defence in Oleksandrivka direction, - 7th Corps of AAF. VIDEO

Reconnaissance groups "CG132" of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through the enemy's defence line in the Oleksandrivka direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centreof the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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First details

As noted, during the operation, the scouts destroyed enemy firing positions, manpower, and ammunition storage sites.

"This allowed us to thwart the enemy's plans for a further offensive and open a bridgehead for the tactical advance of friendly units," the report said.

Read more: Enemy is increasing pressure in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions, - General Staff

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military actions (3391) air assault troops (244) war in Ukraine (4958)
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